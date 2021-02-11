Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Trading 10.8% Higher

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) shares traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 376,440 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 315,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27.

Defense Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFMTF)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.