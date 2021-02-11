DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.12 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $10.21 million and $1.12 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for $4.67 or 0.00009770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.78 or 0.00261148 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00095688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00076313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00084373 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,360.19 or 0.97025151 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,186,406 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

DeFi Yield Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.