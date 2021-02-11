Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) Short Interest Down 83.3% in January

Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBBJ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,226. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49. Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $41.45.

