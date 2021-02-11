DeFiner Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiner token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000873 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $447,930.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00267060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00102568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00077600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00085339 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00061885 BTC.

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

Buying and Selling DeFiner

DeFiner can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

