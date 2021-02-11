DEJAVE Market Cap Hits $7.04 Million (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One DEJAVE token can now be bought for about $4,005.35 or 0.08516398 BTC on exchanges. DEJAVE has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $16,743.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded up 62.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.54 or 0.00260549 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00094871 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00076551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00085407 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,158.07 or 0.96017644 BTC.

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

