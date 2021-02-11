Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DDF stock remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 8,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,063. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

