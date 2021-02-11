Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DDF stock remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 8,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,063. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.81.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
