Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €131.64 ($154.87).

ETR DHER opened at €129.35 ($152.18) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero SE has a fifty-two week low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €129.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion and a PE ratio of -26.88.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

