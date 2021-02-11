Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €131.64 ($154.87).

ETR DHER opened at €129.35 ($152.18) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero SE has a fifty-two week low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €129.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion and a PE ratio of -26.88.

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

