Delphy Market Cap Achieves $423,699.88 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $423,699.88 and approximately $65,348.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.62 or 0.01077201 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 87.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00054308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.78 or 0.05400231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026781 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019688 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00034212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

