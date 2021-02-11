DeltaChain (DELTA) Market Capitalization Hits $3.55 Million

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 382.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $834.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded 1,211.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00092541 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002572 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

DeltaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.