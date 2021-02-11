Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares traded down 5.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $68.78 and last traded at $69.55. 618,743 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 614,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.46.

Specifically, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 46,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $3,746,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $2,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,404 shares of company stock worth $25,181,444. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.