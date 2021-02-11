Dent (DENT) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 117.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 266.4% higher against the dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $135.92 million and approximately $87.61 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00057563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.65 or 0.01090683 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00053645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.09 or 0.05366100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00026262 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018982 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00033733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,006,687,215 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

