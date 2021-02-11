DerivaDAO (DDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $877,785.00

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $9.93 or 0.00020519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $259.20 million and $877,785.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.06 or 0.00256268 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00094293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00077069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00085048 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00061078 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

DerivaDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.