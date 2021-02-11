Dero (DERO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $423,277.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 82.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $13.00 million and $423,277.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,197.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,750.34 or 0.03708547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.35 or 0.00380002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.04 or 0.01097605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.22 or 0.00458114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.42 or 0.00439475 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $140.82 or 0.00298367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00024458 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,367,387 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

Dero Coin Trading

