Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) & Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Financial Contrast

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Despegar.com has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Despegar.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37% Despegar.com N/A -43.82% -10.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Despegar.com shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Despegar.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 3,683.14 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -54.50 Despegar.com $524.88 million 1.63 -$20.91 million ($0.13) -94.38

Despegar.com has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Despegar.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virgin Galactic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Virgin Galactic and Despegar.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 3 5 0 2.63 Despegar.com 0 4 1 0 2.20

Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus target price of $29.88, indicating a potential downside of 49.71%. Despegar.com has a consensus target price of $10.88, indicating a potential downside of 11.37%. Given Despegar.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than Virgin Galactic.

Summary

Despegar.com beats Virgin Galactic on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands. The company provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage the distribution of their products. Despegar.com, Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

