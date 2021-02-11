Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 571.4% from the January 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.33. 1,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,264. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.