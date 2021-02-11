Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADRZY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Andritz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Andritz stock remained flat at $$9.97 on Thursday. 186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376. Andritz has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

