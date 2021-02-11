Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 595.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Deutsche Börse stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 85,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,630. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

