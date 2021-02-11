Deutsche eMark Market Cap Tops $143,479.26 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $143,479.26 and approximately $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000160 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 53.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

