Dev Protocol (DEV) Hits Market Cap of $3.82 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $5.42 or 0.00011205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $635,975.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.