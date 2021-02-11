DEX Market Cap Achieves $8.15 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, DEX has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. DEX has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and approximately $170,476.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DEX Profile

DEX (DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

