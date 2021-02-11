dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Up 21.1% This Week

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One dHedge DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $4.31 or 0.00008912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $30.88 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.78 or 0.01084047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.35 or 0.05317854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00026501 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018892 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

