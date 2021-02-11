DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Shares Up 6.9%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) shot up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.79. 168,993 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 128,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DHI Group by 1,959.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the third quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the third quarter worth about $1,105,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

