DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) to Repurchase $8.00 million in Shares

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 11th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 168,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,040. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DHI Group news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.