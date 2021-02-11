Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Downgraded by Barclays

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at $78.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.81. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $81.05.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.