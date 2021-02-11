Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) (CVE:DMI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) (CVE:DMI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.11. Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 67,130 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$7.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.12.

Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) (CVE:DMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

