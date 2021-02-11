Diamond Market Capitalization Reaches $5.51 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $3,017.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00003198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001194 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 412.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00095217 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,571,231 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

