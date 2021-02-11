Diane Blaha Sells 7,874 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CMO Diane Blaha sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $833,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,068.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,523. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $110.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.52 and its 200 day moving average is $91.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CorVel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CorVel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CorVel by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CorVel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

