DIGG (DIGG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $113.25 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. DIGG has a market cap of $113.25 million and $976,709.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIGG has traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $60,675.56 or 1.28717944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.23 or 0.00259303 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00100540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00078179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00084747 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00061714 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,866 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

Buying and Selling DIGG

DIGG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

