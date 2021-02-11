DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Update

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the January 14th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DIGP stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 934,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,497. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. DigiPath has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.71.

DigiPath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in the United States. The company offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry.

