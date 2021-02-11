DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Update

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the January 14th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DIGP stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 934,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,497. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. DigiPath has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.71.
