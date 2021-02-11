Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,554.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 29.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $693,022.73 and approximately $1,554.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.31 or 0.00421688 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000647 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

