DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.0227 on Major Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $17.04 million and $384,139.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.00339094 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005108 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00030327 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $783.63 or 0.01635608 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 118% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

