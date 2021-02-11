DigitalNote Hits Market Cap of $11.57 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $11.57 million and $451,053.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.63 or 0.00400394 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,028,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 4,858,729,076 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

