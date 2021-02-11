Digitex City Price Reaches $0.0135 on Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.74 or 0.01068863 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00054170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.02 or 0.05219243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00026201 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00018775 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00034587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news

Buying and Selling Digitex City

Digitex City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

