Digitex Futures Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.32 or 0.01073480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00054294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.78 or 0.05369875 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00019968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026606 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00034265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

