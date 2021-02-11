digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 265.5% from the January 14th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DIGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 634,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,022. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. digitiliti has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

About digitiliti

Digitiliti, Inc provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers.

