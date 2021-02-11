digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 265.5% from the January 14th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DIGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 634,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,022. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. digitiliti has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
About digitiliti
Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for digitiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for digitiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.