Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

NYSE DDS opened at $80.96 on Thursday. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.