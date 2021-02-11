Dimecoin (DIME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $118.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 52.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $118.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010759 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001237 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.54 or 0.00169561 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.