Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Trading Down 2.2%

Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS)’s stock price were down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 15,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 29,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 4.17% of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

