Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.85. 702,101 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 459,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.19% of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

