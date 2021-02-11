Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Trading Up 5.1%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)’s share price were up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.68 and last traded at $30.35. Approximately 2,474,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,652,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YINN. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

