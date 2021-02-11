Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.92

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and traded as high as $20.05. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 2,720,370 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $5,494,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $3,814,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,537,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000.

