Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Trading Up 0.4%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 74,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 188,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

