Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) Shares Up 1.2%

Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.18 and last traded at $110.18. 21,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 5,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.87.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.