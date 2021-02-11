Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $93.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

