DMarket Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular exchanges. DMarket has a market cap of $17.39 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.85 or 0.01144544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.36 or 0.05515547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00027718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00020204 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044398 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMT is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

