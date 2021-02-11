DMScript (DMST) Price Hits $0.0347 on Exchanges

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $800,889.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DMScript has traded 61% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.00253464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00095710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00075367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00084543 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $44,089.29 or 0.90845272 BTC.

DMScript Token Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,770,047 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

