dMY Technology Group (NASDAQ:DMYT) Stock Price Down 3.2%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMYT)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.27. 668,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 531,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DMYT. Craig Hallum began coverage on dMY Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of dMY Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMYT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $893,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $615,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $17,282,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,203,000.

dMY Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMYT)

dMY Technology Group, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. the company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

