DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells $1,488,802.00 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.27. 1,370,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,280. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.38 and its 200-day moving average is $223.71. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

