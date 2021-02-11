DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells $1,488,802.00 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ DOCU traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.27. 1,370,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,280. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.38 and its 200-day moving average is $223.71. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.
