Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Shares Up 22%

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) shot up 22% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $5.93. 10,637,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 904% from the average session volume of 1,059,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

