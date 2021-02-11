Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Up 6.5%

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) shares shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $23.00. 378,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 224,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFIN. BTIG Research upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $767.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

